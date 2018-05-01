Facebook Engineer Accused of Stalking Women Online Using Company Data

Facebook’s data security troubles certainly don’t end with the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The company is now investigating a claim that an engineer used access to Facebook’s data to stalk women online.

The social media giant told Motherboard that there are “strict technical controls and policies to restrict employee access to user data,” emphasizing that Facebook employees can only access the data they need to conduct their jobs.

The allegations against the Facebook engineer surfaced Sunday night in a tweet from Jackie Stokes, the founder of Spyglass Security.

I’ve been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online. I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information? — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

She said that by cross-referencing the individual’s Tinder profile picture, LinkedIn, and Keybase connections, she was able to confirm that the engineer was employed at Facebook.

Stokes added later that multiple senior employees at Facebook reached out to her about the stalking claim and confirmed to Motherboard that she made the information available to the company’s chief security officer, Alex Stamos. She also clarified that she was not a victim of the alleged stalking.

“[But] it’s not just her issue,” Stokes said of the woman who was allegedly targeted by the Facebook employee. “It’s everyone’s issue when someone uses: Possible privileged access to the biggest social media network of our time, and Privilege of working in infosec…to lord it over potential partners? Part of the debate we need.”

Thank you to the multiple senior @Facebook employees who have reached out to me with concern over this issue. https://t.co/pWkboorUl5 — Jackie Stokes 🙋🏽 (@find_evil) April 30, 2018

“Although we can’t comment on any individual personnel matters, we are aware of the situation and investigating,” Facebook said in a statement to Motherboard. “We have a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, and improper behavior results in termination.”