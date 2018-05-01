Facebook 'Bug' Asks Users if Posts of Dogs and Sandwiches are 'Hate Speech'

Facebook users got a new addition to their News Feed on Tuesday: A yellow-orange icon with the question “Does this post contain hate speech?” and an option to select “yes” or “no.”
This feature, which Facebook called a “bug” in a statement to tech news site ArsTechnica, appeared on every user post, according to reports, and allegedly appeared twice on ads.
If users clicked “no,” the message disappeared. But if users selected “yes,” three unfinished-looking options appeared, as documented by one Twitter user:
The “hate speech” question appeared for less than 30 minutes before disappearing by noon ET.
“This was an internal test we were working on to understand different types of speech, including speech we thought would not be hate,” a Facebook spokesperson told Fortune. “A bug caused it to launch publicly. It’s been disabled.”
Users flooded Twitter to document the glitch, which apparently appeared under posts about food, dogs, and former boy band N*SYNC “It’s gonna be May” memes:
The bug appeared on the same day as the 2018 Facebook’s F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif. that featured a presentation by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He announced new features for Instagram and Messenger along with a planned dating service.
This year’s F8 comes amid backlash against Facebook over user privacy and election meddling, following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data from up to 87 million users was inappropriately obtained by a third party.