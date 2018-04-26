Photography
1903 Model A
1903 Ford Model A.Courtesy of the Ford Motor Company
1903 Model A
Model T - The Tin Lizzie (1908)
1921 Ford Model T Tudor
Ford V8 of CAH Cann competing in the MCC Sporting Trial, 1935
1949 Ford Custom station wagon
Two women with a 1949 Ford convertible.
1953 Ford Mainline Ranch Wagon
Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner
Greene, Monroe, &amp; Miller On The Road
1958 Ford Del Rio Ranch Wagon
Vogue 1959
1960 Ford Falcon
Crash Test Dummy Seated in Ford Thunderbird
Vogue 1963
A Ford Mustang
Pinto Runabout
Hedman Pro-Stock Ford Maverick - Hedman Hustler
Denver Post Archives
Vogue 1976
Diana Driving Ford Car
MAY 19 1983; Ford Tempo.;
Drive for sales: Ford of Canada president Kenneth Harrigan (inset) says its new Taurus (above) and M
On display: The annual gathering of American Ford dealers; held in Toronto yesterday got a chance to
1990 Ford Country Squire station wagon
Silver 1992 Ford Taurus w. front headlig
fordgt 2005 northamerica 05fordgt
J Mays, Ford Motor Company Group Vice Pr
New York Auto Show Previews New Car Models
The 2010 Ford Motor Co. Fusion Hybrid is driven in Alpine, N
Focus Electric- Focusing on Sustainability (2011)
Sales Skyrocket For Crown Victoria, As Ford Prepares To Phase Out Model
AUTO-SUI-GENEVA-SHOW
1903 Ford Model A.
Courtesy of the Ford Motor Company
1 of 33
Photography

Discontinued Ford Sedans Through the Years in Photos

Alex Scimecca
1:24 PM ET

Ford announced it will no longer make traditional sedan models in an effort to save costs and focus on SUVs. Ford plans to trim their car portfolio in North America to only two models: the sporty Mustang and the new crossover Focus Active starting in 2019.

So, which Ford sedans will be phased out? Ford will no longer be making the mid-size Fusion sedan (starting price of $22,215) and the full-size Taurus sedan (starting price of $27,690). The Fiesta and C-Max Hybrid sedans will also see the boot.

Though the trimming seems intense, this isn't the first time Ford has phased out vehicles in its 115 years of innovating the automobile industry.

The first model of the Fiesta sedan was introduced in 1978 but was soon discontinued after two short years. With its re-introduction in 2011, the Fiesta is now officially over. The most times Ford phased in and out a specific model goes to its Fairlane models. First introduced in 1955, Fairline models have been in and out of production 19 times, while Ford's LTD models have been phased in and out 17 times.

Check out the gallery above for a look at the models Ford has discontinued throughout the years.

