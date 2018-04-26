Here's One Way to Celebrate Alien Day on Your Amazon Echo

It’s Alien Day. And that can only mean one thing: an Amazon Echo skill that helps you celebrate.

Twentieth Century Fox has released a new Amazon Echo skill called Offworld Colony Simulator. The skill, which is available on all Amazon Echo devices, as well as Alexa-enabled products, places you in a voice-based game that requires you to escape from the Weyland-Yutani Space Colony before you’re eaten by a Xenomorph. The experience is a bit like a role-playing game that lets you navigate through the world with only the cues given to you by Alexa. The Verge earlier reported on the game.

If you’re not familiar with Alien Day, it refers to an annual promotion from Twentieth Century Fox that centers on the famed movie franchise Alien. It’s also become a day for those interested in extraterrestrials and UFOs to discuss theories, explore alleged sightings, and more.

According to a page on the Alien Universe official homepage, the Alexa-based game can be played both as a single-player adventure or with friends in multiplayer mode. In addition to escaping the colony, you’ll also need to collect items and survive threats as you traverse the world. Along the way, Alexa will ask you questions like, “you’re in a tunnel-like corridor. You can go north or go south. What would you like to do?”

The game is available now via Alexa. In order to try it out, simply ask Alexa to “open Alien Simulator” and you, too, can enjoy all the fun of Alien Day from the comfort of your home.