German luxury automaker Audi is recalling more than a million of its vehicles due to faulty electric coolant pumps, which have the potential to overheat and start a fire.

The recall affects roughly 1.2 million Audi cars and SUVs total and includes the A4 (2013 to 2016), A5 (2013 to 2017), A6 (2012 to 2015), and the 2013 to 2017 Q5 SUV, the Associated Press reports.

All of the affected Audi vehicles are equipped with a 2-liter turbocharged engine. Audi says the coolant pumps are vulnerable to moisture, capable of causing an electric short, or debris blockage from the cooling system, according to government documents obtained by the AP.

Audi told the AP there have been reports of fires, but did not specify details of the incidents. The Volkswagen-owned brand did not immediately respond to Fortune for a request for comment.

If you believe your Audi vehicle may be affected, the manufacturer says dealers will replace the coolant pumps for free with a new version of the current model until a redesigned pump is available in November.

Audi tried to address the mechanical problem before with a software update last year ,but turned to a recall after the coolant pump issues continued, according to documents posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Audi is slated to send out recall letters to people with the faulty pumps by June 11. But if you have any questions or believe your car has the problematic pump, you can call Audi’s customer service line at (888) 237-2834.