Instagram Stories Just Got Way Easier to Mass Upload

Instagram announced it’s adding a few new features to make it easier to post stories.

Now users can upload multiple photos and videos at once, making it faster to share and post. You can still edit your photos and videos individually to make sure they appear just the way you want them to. You’ll also get location tagging suggestions based on where the photo was taken, rather than just your current location.

To add a string of photos or videos to your story, you can go to upload media where you’ll now find an icon in the top right corner that will let you add multiple photos. You can chose up to 10 photos and video from your gallery, and on the edit screen you’ll be able to see a preview of your story before you upload it.

The new updates are already available on Android devices and are coming to iOS device in the coming weeks.