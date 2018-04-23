MeToo Comebacks, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose: Broadsheet April 23

• Not today, guys. I don’t know about you, but I’m nowhere near ready to see Matt Lauer, Louis C.K., Charlie Rose, Mario Batali, or any of the host of other powerful men brought down by the #MeToo movement return to public life. Yet in the past week or so, there’s been an ominous drip-drip-drip of stories reporting on how these men are fairing in “exile” and speculating about how they might stage their comebacks.

Not surprisingly, I’m far from the only one alarmed by this turn of events. In this Vox piece, Anna North warns that allowing harassers a second chance at this stage in the game increases the likelihood that we’ll skip over the work that needs to be done to fix the systematic problems that allowed such men to thrive in the first place. Before we can begin to contemplate how the perpetrators can be redeemed, writes North, “the companies and industries where these people operated need to think about their redemption, making sure they identify and change the practices that protected and enabled abusers for too long.”

Writing in Jezebel, Stassa Edwards calls out the performative “redemption narrative” that men like Batali and Lauer are enacting, noting that despite all their supposed soul searching, “It’s revealing that such self-reflection never results in the conclusion that men who have spent careers harassing and bullying should not return to those careers. They never reach the conclusion that their past actions have permanently degraded their authority as cultural arbiters.”

But the piece that really nailed the heart of the problem—and the media’s potential complicity—for me is this Ringer post by Lindsay Zoladz. I encourage you to read her whole story (as well as North’s and Edwards’), but here’s the section that had me pounding my desk in agreement:

“To welcome someone like C.K. or Batali back into the fold not six months after these accusations broke is to intimidate other victims from speaking out, because it will make them think their stories don’t matter, or that the power granted to them by the #MeToo movement was just a temporary spell. To write about them sympathetically, to give them more ink than the names and achievements of their accusers, to run headlines suggesting a “likely” comeback, is to participate in the very culture that allowed these men to behave badly in the first place. It is a failure to imagine a different story, a better world.”