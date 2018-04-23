Ivana Trump Doesn't Think President Trump Should Run Again in 2020

Now you can add Ivana Trump to the list of people who don’t think Donald Trump should run for re-election in 2020.

Speaking with the New York Post’s Page Six, the President’s first wife said that she didn’t think that it was “necessary” for Trump to run again in 2020.

“He has a good life and he has everything. Donald is going to be 74, 73 for the next [election] and maybe he should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune,” she told the tabloid. “I think he probably [misses] a little bit of freedom, I don’t think he probably knew how much is involved of being the president. It’s so [much] information—you have to know the whole world.”

Ivana divorced Donald Trump in 1992 following his affair with Marla Maples, who became his second wife in 1993. Trump and Maples, who is the mother of the President’s daughter Tiffany, divorced in 1999. Trump married Melania Knavs, now the First Lady, in 2005. Melania gave birth to their son, Barron, in 2006.

The mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump is set to release her book Raising Trump in paperback on May 1.