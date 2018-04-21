Harley-Davidson Is Hiring Interns to Ride Across the Country

Harley-Davidson is looking for interns, but this position won’t involve fetching any coffee.

Harley-Davidson’s #findyourfreedom internship involves learning how to ride a motorcycle, getting a bike and exploring motorcycle culture by riding across the country. While riding on a motorcycle, interns will also work for Harley-Davidson’s marketing team sharing their journey on social media. Interns will also attend Harley-Davidson events and meetings. They’ll also be asked to create content for Harley-Davidson’s social media pages including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

At the end of the internship, interns will also get a motorcycle to keep as long as they finish the H-D Riding Academy course and receive their motorcycle endorsement.

The job is open to junior and senior year college students and recent graduates looking to enter the social media field and lasts 12 weeks. You’ll also need to make a video, write an essay or create a photo collage to apply. More information can be found on Harley-Davidson’s website.