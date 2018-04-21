Daniel Craig’s Aston Martin sold for $468,500 at a Christie’s auction Friday.

Proceeds from the sale of Craig’s personal car will go toward The Opportunity Network, which helps students in underrepresented communities excel in college and in their careers. Craig is also a member of The Opportunity Network’s board.

The Aston Martin was expected to bring in between $400,000 and $600,000. The model is a 2014 “Centenary Edition” Vanquish numbered 007, making it one of just 100 made. Craig’s model was also further customized by Craig himself and with Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer.

“This Aston Martin Vanquish is a tour de force of automobile engineering and a distinct pleasure to drive. While I will miss it, I am keen to further the very important work of The Opportunity Network with its sale,” Craig said in a Christie’s release.

The Opportunity Network also thanked Craig for his donation on social media noting on Twitter that they were “so deeply grateful” for his support.