Paid Leave, Harriet Tubman, Fearless Girl: Broadsheet April 20

• Leading the charge on leave. Not having paid leave “fundamentally harms women’s economic potential,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), co-sponsor of the FAMILY Act—a bill that would establish federally-mandated paid leave—tells me. “Every time she has a family event, a woman has the decision to make: whether to quit her job.” But while the push for a legislative solution is moving slowly at best, there are encouraging signs on the corporate front.

In the May issue of Fortune, I write about a years-long dedicated effort—led by investors, coordinated by activists, and implemented by employees themselves—to convince corporate America to change tack on parental leave. One of that campaign’s major catalysts is Paid Leave for the United States (PL+US), a two-year-old nonprofit that uses grass-roots tactics and savvy collaboration with shareholders to help workers win better benefits. PL+US’s fingerprints can be seen on a number of recent decisions to expand parental leave benefits to hourly workers, most notably Walmart’s. The U.S.’s largest private employer announced in January that it would offer 10 paid weeks for all full-time birth mothers. Other service-economy giants have fallen in line: In the first few months of 2018, Starbucks, CVS, TJX, Dollar General, Chipotle, and Gap all bolstered paid-leave policies for hourly employees.

For these workers and their advocates, these changes were monumental—extending to hourly-wage earners a benefit associated with the economic elite. Between them, the companies involved employ about 2.8 million people. And unlike the male-dominated tech companies that made a splash in Silicon Valley’s recent paid-leave arms race, their rank-and-file workers are predominantly female—Walmart’s workforce, for example, is 55% women. That matters, because women still shoulder most child-rearing and caregiving duties in the U.S., making the lack of paid leave an impediment to their financial security and careers—and a major contributor to the gender pay gap.

Read the full story of how PL+US and its allies are pressuring corporate America into offering more comprehensive paid leave policies:

