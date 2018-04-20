Unpleasant accompaniment. Video ads from hundreds of prominent companies—including Adidas, Netflix, and Amazon—were run on YouTube alongside extremist content. An investigation by CNN caught the ads running on channels promoting offensive content like white nationalism, Nazism, and North Korean propaganda.

Testy testimony. It’s getting close to two years since AT&T announced its $109 billion bid (with debt) to buy entertainment giant Time Warner and the deal is still stuck in limbo. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson took the witness stand on Thursday at the trial challenging the government’s decision to block the combination, saying the move “defied logic” and was “absurd.” He also disclosed AT&T will rollout another cable-TV-like Internet service, dubbed AT&T Watch, for only $15 a month which won’t include sports channels.

Battle just getting started. Amazon has ignored President Donald Trump’s bashing of the company—until now. Jeff Wilke, who oversees Amazon’s retail side, tells Bloomberg that the company’s deal with the U.S. Postal Service is good for both sides. “We’ve been around through four presidents and leadership changes all over the world,” Wilke said. “For more than two decades, we’ve worked with the post office to invent and deliver for customers and business all over the U.S. profitably, creating a bunch of jobs in the process. It’s been a terrific partnership, and I hope it will remain so.” Meanwhile, Trump’s top antitrust enforcer, Makan Delrahim, suggested taking a closer look at tech giants, even name checking a research paper about regulating Amazon. “Antitrust enforcers may need to take a close look to see whether competition is suffering and consumers are losing out on new innovations as a result of misdeeds by a monopoly incumbent,” Delrahim said of the tech sector. That brought a rebuke from tech industry ally and economist Hal Singer, who called Delrahim’s comments “incoherent.”

Battle a little further along. Chinese phone maker ZTE hit back at U.S. government efforts to destroy its business in this country, saying a seven-year sales ban is “extremely unfair” and “unacceptable.” The company said it would turn to unspecified legal options to fight back.

Cinema scale. Netflix may want to get off the small screen. The video streaming leader “explored the idea” of buying movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York City, the Los Angeles Times reported. Major theater chains won’t run movies backed by Netflix and the company was recently banned from competition at the Cannes Film Festival ostensibly because it lacked theatrical distribution in France.

Cinema scale, part II. The publicly-traded owner of MoviePass is raising more backing, but at a big discount to its stock price. Helios & Matheson Analytics said Thursday it would raise $30 million by selling stock at $2.75 a share, 28% below Wednesday’s closing price. You know what happened next. The stock dropped 33% to close at $2.55.

Musical chairs. Maybe a tech person wasn’t the right choice to run the maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars. Former Google exec Margo Georgiadis is out as CEO of Mattel after a year on the job, to be replaced by Ynon Kreiz, who previously ran YouTube video producer Maker Studio. Sales at Mattel dropped 11% last year, the fourth consecutive year of decline. And perhaps not coincidentally, Kreiz will be the fourth CEO in the past four years. Georgiadis is leaving to take the top job at Ancestry.com, the Wall Street Journal reports.