Netflix's New Mobile Previews Look a Lot Like Instagram Stories

Netflix released a new feature Thursday that makes it easy to preview a show or movie you’re thinking about watching.

Called mobile previews, they are located at the top of the screen when you launch the app, similar to the Stories feature on Snapchat or Instagram. You tap on the first one to start the slideshow, and just like Snapchat and Instagram, tapping on the video while it’s playing will advance you to the next preview in the bunch. When you find something you like, you can instantly start playing it from the preview as well.

“Years of testing has made it clear that video previews help our members browse less and discover new content more quickly,” Cameron Johnson, Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation, said in a statement.

Previews are typically around 30 seconds in length and are shown vertically on your screen so you don’t have to turn the display to watch them.

The feature arrives for iOS Thursday and will come to Android devices soon.

TV previews are already available.