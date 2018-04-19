Photography
1st Place, Series, "Randy."Robin de Puy
Aisha, age 14, stands for a portrait in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria on Sept. 21, 2017. Aisha was kidnapped by Boko Haram then assigned a suicide bombing mission. After she was strapped with explosives, she found help instead of blowing herself and others up. Photo by Adam Ferguson for The New York Times
Paschalia, 16, lays in her room in Tanzanian shelter Jipe Moyo. The shelter is maintained by nuns. When Paschalia’s mother died, her father wanted Paschalia to get married and to get circumcised. Paschalia escaped and was saved from genital mutilation and child marriage. Tarime, Tanzania.
1st Place, Series, "Randy."
Robin de Puy
LensCulture Portrait Awards 2018: See the Winners, Finalists

Kacy Burdette
12:15 PM ET

The fifth annual LensCulture Portrait Awards winners have been announced. Entries were sent by photographers from over 140 countries in 14 different languages. A group of eight photography experts found 39 talented photographers from five continents that displayed diverse subject matter, with fresh and timeless approaches to the the photographic portrait.

“This year’s Portrait Awards spoke to the myriad ways in which photographers investigate the joys and plights of others" said Rebecca Morse, Curator at Wallis Anneberg Photography Department in LACMA said in the press release. "From photographing strangers to picturing loved ones, these artists tackled both political strife and personal conflict with empathy and passion. At a time when people have become increasingly insular, I was repeatedly moved by what I saw.”

Awards were given for single images and for series of photos. Cash prizes will be given to the first place winners of the Series and Single Image Awards as well as the winners of the Juror's Picks. All winners, finalists, and jurors' picks will be included at a digital exhibition at Photo London in May and Arles, France in July. The selected work will also be screened at photo festivals worldwide throughout the year.

The gallery shows the winning photos and finalists.

