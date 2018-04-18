Chipotle Might Start Offering Breakfast Burritos

By Emily Price
2:03 PM EDT

Chipotle is looking to embrace some of the practices that have made its fast-food competitors successful, namely offering breakfast and a drive-thru option.

Billionaire Chipotle investor Bill Ackman spoke about the chain during a conference Tuesday, suggesting there were a number of opportunities for improvement for Chipotle, including introducing desserts and breakfast options as well as extending store hours and introducing more drive-thru windows.

According to Bloomberg, Ackman said that “There hasn’t been innovation at Chipotle in a decade,” a fact that needs to change.

Chipotle appointed a new CEO, Brian Niccol, in February. He joined the company from Taco Bell where he was credited with a number of the chain’s “innovations” including the Doritos Locos Tacos.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE