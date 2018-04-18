'Cross the Bushes Off Your Worry List.' George H.W. Bush Speaks About the Loss of His Wife

George H.W. Bush has issued the first public statement on the loss of his wife Barbara Bush, who passed away Tuesday night at the age of 92

“I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at the Enforcer is lifting us all up,” the 41st President said of his wife of 73 years. “We have faith she is in heaven and we know life will go on — as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list.”

Herewith a statement from former President @GeorgeHWBush. pic.twitter.com/USSq5RkD4g — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 18, 2018

The former President was his by his wife’s side when she passed away on Tuesday night, just two days after it was announced she would forego any more medical procedures and focus on “comfort care.”

“He held her hand all day today and was at her side when left this good earth,” his office’s Chief of Staff Jean Becker said Tuesday. “But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him that he also is being stoic and strong and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.”

The funeral for the former First Lady will be held this coming Saturday in Houston, Texas.