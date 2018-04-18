Green Tea Supplements Could Be Hurting Your Liver, Researchers Say

Those green tea supplements might not be as healthy for you as you think. Consuming too many of the supplements can have a harmful effect on your liver, according to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Taking a green tea supplement is a bit different than drinking green tea, which the agency says is generally safe. Tea infusions typically only contain 90 to 300 mg of antioxidants, while most supplements contain up to 1,000 mg, according to the EFSA.

Researchers have determined that consuming more than 800 mg of the antioxidants naturally present in green tea can lead to higher health risks, including liver damage. The organization has not determined a dosage of the supplement that it deems entirely safe.

Green tea is thought to have a number of health benefits, including improving your brain function, boosting your metabolism, and lowering your risk of developing cancer.