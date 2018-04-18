Amazon Is Launching International Shopping From the U.S.

Amazon is expanding the reach of its U.S. store.

The tech giant has launched a new international shopping feature that will allow people in several countries to buy products from its U.S. marketplace. Those products are then exported from the U.S. According to Reuters, which earlier reported on the move, Amazon customers will be able to buy more than 45 million products currently available in the company’s U.S. store.

Expanding Amazon’s U.S. marketplace to international markets could be a boon for the retail giant. Dramatically expanding the customer base opens Amazon to many more customers and could grow sales to its U.S. store.

Still, there are some limitations in Amazon’s shopping program.

According to Reuters, international shopping is available online on Amazon’s mobile webpage and via its mobile apps. For now, the service is available in six languages: Spanish, English, Chinese, Brazilian, Portuguese, and German. Amazon is also limiting international shopping to 25 currencies, but plans to expand its support for both more currencies and more languages in the coming months.

In addition to purchase price and shipping costs, Amazon’s international store will also estimate duty costs for customers to import their desired products to their respective countries.