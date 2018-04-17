Snapchat's Newest Feature Lets You Build Your Own Face Filter

Snap is updating Lens Studio with a new feature that will let augmented reality developers and artists build face filters, which should give users of its Snapchat social media app new ways to customize selfies.

Snap launched Lens Studio in December in an effort aimed at creating a space for augmented reality artists to develop so-called “world lenses” or AR objects that can be used to change the environment the user captures with their smartphone.

The company said that within two months, artists had submitted 30,000 of these lenses. Now, it’s adding new features to build up its community of AR developers and, in turn, attract and retain users.

Snap is releasing seven new templates into Lens Studio that will give developers the ability to create virtual face paint and baseball hats, distort faces, and even attach 2D and 3D images to a user’s head.

Screenshot of a demo on Snapchat's new face filter tool.

Snap’s Lens Studio is also integrating with GIPHY to let developers add animated GIF stickers to their face filter or world lenses.