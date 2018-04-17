Pulitzer Prize, Desiree Linden, Estee Lauder: Broadsheet April 17

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Estée Lauder adds two female CEOs to its board, American Desiree Linden wins the Boston Marathon, and reporting on sexual harassment lands a Pulitzer Prize. Have a wonderful Tuesday.
• Bravo! The Pulitzer Prizes—the most prestigious awards in the journalism world—were given out yesterday. As always, the prizes went to some of the finest work in the field, but I was particularly thrilled to see the award for Public Service go to the New York Times and the New Yorker for their game-changing reporting on sexual harassment.
Here’s how the Pulitzer board put it: “For explosive, impactful journalism that exposed powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against one of Hollywood’s most influential producers, bringing them to account for long-suppressed allegations of coercion, brutality and victim silencing, thus spurring a worldwide reckoning about sexual abuse of women.”
It’s hard to believe that it was just last fall when the two publications—and more specifically the NYT‘s Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and the NYer‘s Ronan Farrow—published their series of bombshell reports about Harvey Weinstein, and in so doing, triggered a worldwide movement to expose the sexual harassment and abuse that has long lurked in the entertainment world—and in many, many other industries and professions.
It’s worth taking a moment to look back at the stories included in the award, which go beyond Weinstein to include reporting on powerful figures like Bill O’Reilly and Louis C.K.
I doubt it will shock any of you to hear that I feel strongly about the importance of this type of journalism and have immense admiration for the people who worked so hard to bring these stories to light. But this is bigger than just the media industry. These articles, which have fundamentally and permanently changed the world we live in, are all about women standing up and telling their stories. They have shown that there is real power in women’s voices and that we have only seen the beginning of the changes that power will bring.
• Linden laps ’em. Running in yesterday’s torrential rain and buffeting winds—not to mention the coldest temperatures in 30 years—Desiree Linden, 34, won the Boston Marathon. She is the first American woman to do so in more than three decades.
• A board makeover. Our own Claire Zillman has the scoop on the latest from Estée Lauder: the beauty giant has added two female CEOs—Rent the Runway’s Jennifer Hyman and PagerDuty’s Jennifer Tejada—to its board. The additions bring the board to 17 directors, eight of whom are women.
• Miranda for gov? Cynthia Nixon talks to New York Mag‘s Jessica Pressler about her decision to take on NY Governor Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming Democratic primary. “While victory is a long shot — the governor enjoys a $30 million war chest, support among unions and other factions, the incumbent bias in underattended primaries, and a 43-point lead in the first poll — it’s not out of the question,” writes Pressler.
• Put some trunks on, senators! Four female senators—Susan Collins (R-ME), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Joni Ernst (R-IA)—reflect on their time serving in the body, which is just 23% female. Among their more mind-blowing stories: In 2009, the Senate pool was still designated as “men only.” Why? There were at least two male senators who “enjoyed swimming in the nude.”
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Rebecca Robins has been promoted to chief learning and culture officer of Interbrand. Lisa Wardell, president and CEO of Adtalem Global Education, has joined the board of THINK450.
• Bumble swipes left on FB. In a move to distance itself from scandal-plagued Facebook, Bumble, the women-first dating app lead by CEO Whitney Wolfe, will no longer require that users have a FB profile to log into the app.
• Partner pay problem. Like other businesses, the U.K.’s big law firms have reported their gender pay gaps in order to comply with the nation’s new law. The result: an average gap of 20%—not great, but far better than the disparity at the largest banks. The only problem? The law firms didn’t report the salary data of their partners, by far the highest earners of the bunch.
• Sorry not sorry. In Select/All’s latest “The Internet Apologizes” column—a series dedicated to talking to figures from the tech world about “what’s gone wrong with the contemporary internet”—Ellen Pao talks about wage inequality within the industry and why it’s still struggling to diversify.
