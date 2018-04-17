Pulitzer Prize, Desiree Linden, Estee Lauder: Broadsheet April 17

• Bravo! The Pulitzer Prizes—the most prestigious awards in the journalism world—were given out yesterday. As always, the prizes went to some of the finest work in the field, but I was particularly thrilled to see the award for Public Service go to the New York Times and the New Yorker for their game-changing reporting on sexual harassment.

Here’s how the Pulitzer board put it: “For explosive, impactful journalism that exposed powerful and wealthy sexual predators, including allegations against one of Hollywood’s most influential producers, bringing them to account for long-suppressed allegations of coercion, brutality and victim silencing, thus spurring a worldwide reckoning about sexual abuse of women.”

It’s hard to believe that it was just last fall when the two publications—and more specifically the NYT‘s Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and the NYer‘s Ronan Farrow—published their series of bombshell reports about Harvey Weinstein, and in so doing, triggered a worldwide movement to expose the sexual harassment and abuse that has long lurked in the entertainment world—and in many, many other industries and professions.

It’s worth taking a moment to look back at the stories included in the award, which go beyond Weinstein to include reporting on powerful figures like Bill O’Reilly and Louis C.K.

I doubt it will shock any of you to hear that I feel strongly about the importance of this type of journalism and have immense admiration for the people who worked so hard to bring these stories to light. But this is bigger than just the media industry. These articles, which have fundamentally and permanently changed the world we live in, are all about women standing up and telling their stories. They have shown that there is real power in women’s voices and that we have only seen the beginning of the changes that power will bring.

The Pulitzer Prizes