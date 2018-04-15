Former First Lady Barbara Bush Is In Failing Health and Will Seek 'Comfort Care'
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016 file photo, former President George H. W. Bush, right, and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a Republican presidential primary debate at The University of Houston in Houston. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, the former president was admitted to an intensive care unit, and Barbara was hospitalized as a precaution, according to his spokesman. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Alana Abramson
2:41 PM EDT

Former First Lady Barbara Bush is in failing health and will not seek further medical treatment, her family spokesman said Sunday.

The 92-year-old has recently been in and out of the hospital, and will instead seek “comfort care,” said spokesman Jim McGrath.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself – thanks to her abiding faith – but for others,” McGrath said in a statement. “She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

Bush served as First Lady from 1989 through 1993, and previously as Second Lady when her husband George H.W. Bush was Vice President in the Reagan administration from 1981 until 1989.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE