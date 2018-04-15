Former First Lady Barbara Bush Is In Failing Health and Will Seek 'Comfort Care'

Former First Lady Barbara Bush is in failing health and will not seek further medical treatment, her family spokesman said Sunday.

The 92-year-old has recently been in and out of the hospital, and will instead seek “comfort care,” said spokesman Jim McGrath.

“It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself – thanks to her abiding faith – but for others,” McGrath said in a statement. “She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

Bush served as First Lady from 1989 through 1993, and previously as Second Lady when her husband George H.W. Bush was Vice President in the Reagan administration from 1981 until 1989.