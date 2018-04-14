More Than 200 Million Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

An Indiana-based farm is voluntarily recalling more than 200 million eggs for fear that they may have been contaminated by salmonella bacteria.

Rose Acre Farms has issued a recall on 206,749,248 shell eggs in connection with 22 cases of salmonella reported on the East Coast, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The affected eggs came from Rose Acre’s Hyde County, N.C., production farm, and were distributed to consumers in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection typically contracted by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, according to the Mayo Clinic. Some who acquire the infection show no symptoms, while others have gastrointestinal distress. The disease can be life-threatening if the infection spreads beyond the intestines.

Rose Acre’s North Carolina farm produces 2.3 million eggs each day, according to the FDA. Its decision to pull more than 206 million units from store shelves — which came from an “abundance of caution” — marks the largest egg-related recall since 2010, Food Safety News reports.

The eggs in question came from plant number P-1065 and would be printed with lot codes between 011 and 102, the FDA says.