The Coast Guard is looking for a man who went overboard on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas cruise ship off the coast of Virginia on Friday.

The Anthem of the Seas ship initially began to circle back and look for the man before eventually moving on, ABC reported. The cruise ship is now headed for New Jersey. The passenger was identified as a 24-year-old man from the United States, according to News 12 New Jersey.

The man “intentionally” went overboard around 4 p.m., Royal Caribbean told NBC, while the ship was returning from the Bahamas and set to arrive at 6 p.m. in New Jersey.

Royal Caribbean says it notified the Coast Guard immediately and began its own search for the passenger stopping for several hours, according to NBC. The Coast Guard and a helicopter continued searching for the missing man overnight.

“We are sorry to report that a guest on board Anthem of the Seas was observed intentionally going overboard while the ship was en route to Cape Liberty, New Jersey,” a statement from Royal Caribbean to News 12 New Jersey read.