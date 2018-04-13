The scholar and historian, best known for her books, including The History of White People (2010), made a remarkable decision at age 64 to reinvent herself as an artist. Now 75, Painter is a working painter who occasionally suffers for her art. “It’s just so uncool to be an old artist,” she says. “It feels wrong to be an old artist who doesn’t have the skills of say, 20 or 30 years of work.” She pulls no punches about the art world and her experience in grad school. “There’s something about art graduate school that can be pretty pernicious,” she says. “I didn’t feel that I knew the steps in the occupation of a visual artist. But mostly I felt I was just so bad at it.” She also wrote a book, Old in Art School: A Memoir of Starting Over, which, among other things, critiques the teaching ethos of M.F.A. programs.(Paywall, sorry, but here’s her website and Instagram.)