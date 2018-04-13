Comcast Begins Including Netflix in Cable Bundles

The Comcast cable television empire is doubling down on its partnership with its biggest competitor in a bid to retain customers.

Starting this month, Comcast will begin to include Netflix in certain cable bundles, the companies announced Friday.

Netflix fees would be included in Comcast customer bills as part of the arrangement. Comcast did not detail which bundles would include a Netflix subscription, saying they would vary by market. Both new and existing customers can get the deal.

The announcement comes two years after Netflix and Comcast first partnered to offer the streaming video service on Comcast’s X1 platform, an all-in-one platform for Comcast customers that combines live TV, streaming, on demand, DVR, and online programming.

According to Comcast, nearly 50% of those X1 customers actively use Netflix on the platform already.

“Our partnership with Comcast on Xfinity X1 has brought easy access to Netflix for our mutual customers,” said Bill Holmes, global head of business development for Netflix. “We can’t wait to introduce more X1 customers to Netflix with Xfinity’s new packaged offers.”