'A Fresh, Clean Look.' Your Gmail Is About to Get a Makeover

Google has revealed a big upcoming refresh for Gmail on the web.

As first reported by The Verge, the upgrade was revealed in a message from Google to administrators of G Suite accounts—G Suite being the suite of Google services that organizations can use on their own web domains, rather than Google’s.

The message stated that the changes would be coming to consumer Gmail accounts, as well as G Suite accounts.

Google said the refresh would include not only a “fresh, clean look for Gmail on the web,” but also easy ways to access other Google services, such as Google Calendar, from the Gmail web app.

The company recently started winding down its Chrome apps for all platforms but Google’s own Chrome OS. Windows, Mac and Linux users are now being encouraged to instead use Google’s web apps, and it’s only logical that those interfaces are now getting upgraded to include the functionality that would otherwise be lost.

That functionality includes native offline support, which Google said would be part of Gmail on the web by June.

Users of the Gmail mobile app will already be familiar with the “smart reply” feature that scans the incoming message for wording that demands a response, then suggests responses to save the user from having to type them in. That too is now coming to Gmail’s web service.

Another new feature for the web app will be the ability to “snooze” emails, so that they reappear later at a set time.