Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell Just Got a Lot Cheaper

Amazon is lowering the price of the first-generation Ring Video Doorbell, its digital doorman that doubles as both a smart doorbell and outdoor security camera.

After finalizing its purchase of Ring, Amazon cut the price of the Ring Video Doorbell to $100 — down from $150 on Amazon and the $179 it was previously listed for on Ring.com. The new price is available on both Amazon and Ring.com.

However, it’s just the first edition doorbell that is seeing a price cut. The Ring Video Doorbell 2, which features better video quality is still listed at $199, and all of its other security camera products still have the same prices as well, according to The Verge.

In a release on the closing of the sale, Amazon said it lowered the price of the Ring Video Doorbell to make “home security more accessible than ever to customers.”

Amazon purchased the smart doorbell startup in February, officially closing the deal Thursday. The purchase expands Amazon’s smart home lineup, which includes its flagship smart speaker Alexa and Blink, another video doorbell maker that Amazon bought back in December.