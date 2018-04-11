5 Highlights From the Second Day of Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was once again in the Congressional hot seat Wednesday — fielding hours of questions from the House of Representative’s Committee on Energy and Commerce on the ongoing Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerberg’s second day of testimony kicked off with statements from Rep. Greg Walden (R – OR) and Rep. Frank Pallone (D – NJ) addressing their concerns in light of Facebook’s latest data scandal. This hearing came with a four-minute limit for representatives, leaving some cutting off Zuckerberg mid-sentence as they tried to get answers within the allotted time frame.

Prior to Zuckerberg’s testimony — the first time he has testified in person before Congress — Facebook alerted 87 million users that their information was shared after data was misused and eventually found its way to research firm Cambridge Analytica.

Here are some of the biggest moments and highlights from the second day of Zuckerberg’s testimony.

Mark Zuckerberg reveals his data was among those affected by Cambridge Analytica

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D – CA) asked Zuckerberg in a back and forth of quick questions whether the Facebook CEO’s own data was among those whose data was sold to “malicious third parties” in the Cambridge Analytica incident.

Facebook said about 87 million users, largely in the United States, were affected.

Mark Zuckerberg says his own personal data was sold to "malicious third parties" pic.twitter.com/2dSvBJWSCo — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 11, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg says social media regulation is “inevitable”

Many Congress members have brought up the regulation of Facebook or other social media platforms. In response to a question from Rep. Frank Upton (R – MI), Zuckerberg said, “The Internet is growing in importance in people’s lives. It’s inevitable that there will be regulation. We need to be careful about the regulation we put in place.”

Rep. Rush says Facebook is no longer the company Zuckerberg started in his college dorm room

Zuckerberg brought up the Harvard dorm room origins of Facebook multiple times between his testimonies Tuesday and Wednesday. Rep. Bobby Rush (D – IL) pointed out that Facebook has grown a lot since its inception, and Zuckerberg needs to take accountability for the changing needs of the social media network.

“It’s grown so big, so fast,” Rush said. “It is no longer the company that you started in your dorm room. Instead it’s one of the great American success stories. That much influence comes with enormous social responsibility, on which you have failed to act and to protect and to consider.”

"Facebook is no longer the company you started in your dorm room," says @RepBobbyRush to #MarkZuckerberg in exchange on data privacy and discrimination before asking what @Facebook is doing to remain compliant with the Civil Rights Act of 1968. pic.twitter.com/yvaVPjKD65 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) April 11, 2018

Rep. Butterfield asks Zuckerberg why his leadership team isn’t more diverse

While many Congress members focused on data and the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Rep. G. K. Butterfield (D – NC) focused on another pressing issue: the lack diversity in the tech field.

“Why are there no people of color on your leadership team?” Butterfield, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, asked Zuckerberg.

Butterfield also showed a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s website with five people listed in leadership positions, none of whom are black. While Zuckerberg countered there are more people on Facebook’s leadership team, Butterfield noted that they’re not visible on the website.

Rep. Ben Ray Luján grills Zuckerberg on its data collection of non-Facebook users

Rep. Ben Ray Luján noted that the page to request information be deleted for those without a Facebook profile asks them to fill out a form that recommends they go to their account settings after logging into their Facebook account.

There is an option that says “This doesn’t answer my question” with a form for those who do not have an account to fill out to complete the request, but it brought up a key privacy issue around those who have not opted into using Facebook.