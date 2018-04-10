Instagram Is Working on 'Nametags' to Compete With Snapchat, Screenshots Show

By Aric Jenkins
3:34 PM EDT

Instagram is believed to be looking to one-up Snapchat once again with the imminent arrival of Nametags, a feature akin to Snapchat’s QR codes, which allow users to scan a special image to follow other users. Now, screenshots show what the feature might look like.

Screenshots obtained by TechCrunch, which reported the new feature was being tested by Instagram, show options to customize personal Nametags with varying background colors, emoji patterns, or a selfie outfitted with Instagram’s augmented reality filters.

The Nametags feature could simplify the act of following someone, as users wouldn’t have to search and type out handles. But Nametags could also be employed by celebrities, businesses or publications on posters, social media accounts, or any other visual products that can scanned with a phone’s camera.

Instagram’s introduction of Nametags would be yet another example of how the platform is copying features from Snapchat, dating back to the launch of Instagram Stories in August 2016. The latest feature could give social media influencers sticking to Snapchat a reason to make the switch to Instagram.

