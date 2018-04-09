U.S. Carriers Fall Short in TripAdvisor's List of the Top 10 Airlines

Looking for quality service in the sky? Your best bet is to leave the country.

TripAdvisor has released its 2018 ranking of the world’s 10 best airlines— and Southwest Airlines was the only U.S. carrier to make the list.

Singapore Airlines topped the competition, with the quality of its food service receiving special attention. Southwest came in sixth, making the list for its on-time record, free luggage policy, and user-friendly frequent flyer program.

“As the airline industry introduces new fare products and a widening array of in-flight offerings, consumers continue to seek out the carriers that deliver value and a quality experience. The Travelers’ Choice awards for airlines recognizes the carriers that exceed passenger expectations and receive top marks from travelers,” said Bryan Saltzburg, senior vice president and general manager for TripAdvisor Flights.

The top 10 was determined using reviews and ratings submitted by TripAdvisor users. Here’s how it shook out:

Singapore Airlines, Singapore Air New Zealand, New Zealand Emirates, United Arab Emirates Japan Airlines, Japan EVA Air, Taiwan Southwest Airlines, United States Jet2.com, United Kingdom Qatar Airways, Qatar Azul, Brazil Korean Air, South Korea

Southwest, not surprisingly, was named the Best Airline in North America. Alaska, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, and WestJet also received kudos.

Not mentioned were United and American Airlines.