Term Sheet -- Monday, April 9

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

I’m back from San Francisco where I met with 32 VCs at 17 different firms. Thank you to everyone who made time to host me. I hope to be back for Round 2 in the near future. Now, on to the news:

BOMBSHELL DEAL: This morning, Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan announced the company would buy gene-therapy developer AveXis for $8.7 billion. The $218-per-share cash offer represents a premium of about 88% to AveXis’s closing price on April 6. This is a play for the Swiss drugmaker to expand its neuroscience offerings by leveraging AveXis’s gene therapy expertise and manufacturing capabilities.

The acquisition comes just months into Narasimhan’s tenure as CEO. Novartis is currently sitting on cash after it agreed to sell its stake in a consumer healthcare venture to GlaxoSmithKline for $13 billion.

In March, Narasimhan wrote a column for Fortune that gives us insight into his strategy as Novartis’s new chief executive. He emphasized the importance of developing new drugs using precision medicine. From the story:

By bringing life-saving medicines that are highly targeted to patients who can achieve optimal benefits, we can not only improve public health outcomes—we can also limit the financial impact on the overall health care system. In return, we hope that payers and policymakers involved in reimbursement decisions of value-based medicines will start to remove some of the legacy barriers that have been put in place to control budget impact of widely used medications of the past.

Globally, this could mean designing reimbursement strategies to address the needs of patients who derive the most benefit from new therapies. In the U.S. specifically, it could mean easing prior authorization requirements or reducing out-of-pocket Medicare costs for seniors who suffer the most from cardiovascular disease. These changes would make it easier for physicians to prescribe—and patients to obtain—the life-saving therapies they need.

VENTURE + CRYPTO: Many of the VCs I spoke with last week seemed open-minded about the brave new world of cryptocurrency. Venrock was one of those firms. It’s obvious the partners have been incredibly thoughtful about making their crypto play. Over the weekend, Venrock announced that it’s teaming up with CoinFund, a Brooklyn-based cryptocurrency investor group, to help entrepreneurs build businesses based on blockchains. Leading the effort is David Pakman, a Venrock partner who counts investments in companies including Nest and Dollar Shave Club.

You might remember Pakman from Term Sheet’s 5 Qs With a Dealmaker series. In one of my favorite conversations about cryptocurrency and ICOs, he told me that “these are the most interesting innovations in front of us right now.”

From the Q&A:

Most [ICOs] are scams, but I’m old enough to remember the beginnings of the Internet where every business put “dot com” on the end of their name and tried to go public. And many did. Most folks don’t remember that in the run up of the March 2000 crash, there were scores of public companies that basically did nothing. They claimed they would be the next “dot com for whatever,” but they had no revenues and they all went public. Those were all effectively scams. What I mean by “scams” is that they should not have been public. It was total crap. T

That’s what happens when there’s easy access to capital. There’s no question that tons of ICO projects we see now are super unlikely to succeed, are non-credible teams, and are just in it to grab money. I think that’s just a symptom of where we are in the cycle, but it doesn’t mean that the mechanism is inherently wrong. I think we’ll see a bunch of regulation around it that will help weed out the bad actors and put some roadblocks in place to help things slow down and make them a little more rational.

Venrock’s strategic alliance with Coin Fund is not about “short-term profits” but rather “helping to architect a number of different crypto economies” for the long-haul. Pakman shares more of his thoughts on the new partnership on Fortune’s new show, Balancing the Ledger. Watch it here.