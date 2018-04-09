While black and white filters are all the rage on Instagram and Facebook, interest in black and white film has been dwindling for some time—and now FujiFilm is pulling the plug on the once popular line.

The company say it will terminate sales of its Neopan 100 Acros film this October. It also plans to discontinue sales of its black and white photographic paper on a rolling basis, through March 2020.

Digital photography certainly played a part in the death of this once iconic brand, but the decline started long before that, as color film first prompted the decline in consumer demand.

Shutterbugs who prefer to shoot on film will still have the opportunity via Kodak, though. That company’s Tri-X 400 film, which has led the category for some time, is still available.

It’s the end of an era for FujiFilm as it started making film in 1936—and black and white printing paper since 1934. The company is expanding into new areas, though, announcing in January it planned to take over Xerox for $6.1 billion.