Iconic Mexican Actress María Félix Would Have Been 104 Today

A stunning force in cinema, actress María Félix was celebrated Sunday with her portrait on Google home pages around the world.

Sunday would have been the actress’s 104th birthday. She died in 2002 at the age of 87.

Artist Paulette Jo, who is based in Mexico, created the depiction of the actress featured on Sunday’s Google Doodle. The image shows Félix posing in a black jacket and gold jewelry, with the words “Google” etched around her.

The depiction of the actress also features her beauty mark and raised right eyebrow — a characteristic for which she was known, according to her IMDB page.

ITALY - CIRCA 1954: Maria Felix, Mexican actress. Festival of Venice, 1954. LIP-062-063-084. (Photo by Lipnitzki/Roger Viollet/Getty Images)

Félix starred in more than 47 movies and defied stereotypical roles for women in film. She became a star in the early 1950s and made films in Mexico, Spain, Argentina and France. Her first major role came after she moved to Mexico City and starred in 1942’s El Peñón de las Ánimas. Her career took off from there as she landed roles that emphasized her toughness and versatility.

Félix never learned English. In Hollywood, she never accepted a role as “directors offered her only stereotyped parts as a Latin spitfire,” wrote the New York Times in a 2002 obituary for the actress.

“Though her career started in Mexican cinema, Maria Félix’s impact on cinema, art, music, and fashion reverberates overseas, transcending barriers to establish her as extremely influential female voice in international cinema,” Google wrote in its description of her.

Today's #GoogleDoodle marks the 104th birthday of Mexican actress Maria Félix, whose impact on film, art, music and fashion established her as an icon of international cinema → https://t.co/ILDpw7IELh pic.twitter.com/jyEcICaahi — Google (@Google) April 8, 2018

The Google Doodle depicting the actress is available Sunday for users in the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Argentina, Peru, Colombia and a number of other countries.

Google often uses its search bar to honor legends, movements and holidays. Recently, the Google Doodle featured a depiction of the famed poet and memoirist Dr. Maya Angelou on April 4 — which would have been her 67th birthday. For that celebration, Google included the voices of Oprah, Laverne Cox, Alicia Keys and other prominent figures to honor Angelou.