Walmart Is Adding Hundreds More Pickup Towers to Its Stores

Walmart is adding hundreds of more of its Pickup Towers at more of its brick-and-mortar stores all over the U.S.

After the retail giant sets up 500 more Pickup Towers at its U.S. stores, it will have a total of 700 of its over-sized delivery kiosks ready for use by the end of the year.

Walmart (wmt) first debuted the Pickup Towers last fall and pitched the 16-foot tall orange receptacles as an easier way for people to order toothpaste and other goods online, and then retrieve them from the self-serve machines.

The company said that since its debut, Walmart customers have placed over 500,000 orders. The kiosks large size makes them able to hold items as big as televisions, Walmart said.

The addition of Pickup Towers at its various stores is another way Walmart is trying to adapt to more people wanting to shop for goods online, which has greatly benefited its huge competitor Amazon.

Amazon (amzn), for its part, has been debuting similar projects, including its Instant Pickup program, in which people can retrieve their purchased goods from giant Amazon-sanctioned vending machines scattered around different city locales.

The online retail giant also recently launched its Hub delivery lockers, which can be installed in condo or apartment complexes so that people can pick up their deliveries where they live.

Walmart said it is “testing additional concepts, similar to the Pickup Tower,” in a corporate blog post after referencing a recent partnership with Google to let people place Walmart orders while speaking to search giant’s voice-activated digital assistant.

As Google (goog) and Walmart both compete with Amazon in areas like voice assistants and online retail, among other areas, people should expect these companies to continue teaming up against the Jeff Bezos-led behometh.