Term Sheet -- Friday April 6

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

Thank you to everyone who responded to yesterday’s question: As the capital market for technology companies continues to evolve, will today’s VCs be best positioned to fund companies in the future? Or will we see token sales and other democratized funding mechanisms become the preferred path for entrepreneurs?

Below, a selection of your responses:

Gregg writes: I personally believe ICOs will consume an ever larger piece of the pre-seed/seed/Series A market, while VC rounds will continue to dominate later growth stages.

Jon writes: I think that AngelList and ICOs will eventually lead to the end of generalist funds. There seems to be a shift in the ecosystem over the last few years where the small group of tier 1 VCs like Seqouia, a16z, and NEA keep getting bigger, and then you’re seeing a bunch of vertical/sector focused funds emerge which can by their nature be value add to their portfolio companies (which will entice founders to work with them versus getting commodity capital).

Brian writes: I have been traveling through the first quarter this year to the traditional US VC hubs in the Bay area, Boston and New York, as well as Europe and the mid-continent in the U.S. What I find very interesting is that the topic of coins, tokens, ICOs and cryptocurrency comes up constantly in discussions in the Bay area, but very rarely in the other regions. The other consistent point of feedback is that traditional VCs are “exploring,” “getting smart” or “evaluating different partner perspectives” on the topic and there seems to be no clear view.

Personally, I do not believe private companies will be able to operate outside of public market regulatory scrutiny while using ICOs to achieve a broadly distributed, and freely exchangeable financing alternative to offering public equity (and also avoiding founder dilution in certain instances). Unfortunately, you cannot have it both ways. Ultimately, ICOs will be better regulated in the future thus limiting demand, and the traditional VC model will persist as a primary route for entrepreneurs.

Paul writes: With the exception, perhaps, of “household name” entrepreneurs that have a high enough public profile, and sufficient proven success, to raise funds and build companies on their own, the best deals will ultimately be done by the best investors. Similar to Crowdfunding, at the end of the day, the good VCs bring more to the table than cash, and other things close to equal an entrepreneur will be better off with a small group of sophisticated value-add investors than a flock of inexperienced widows and orphans wearing rose-colored glasses. The role and nature of the professional investor may evolve, but the pros will still be doing the best deals, and won’t be sharing them with the amateurs.

Edward writes: Democratized funding lacks the distinct advantage of VC value-add. Advice on how to approach markets, who to hire, how aggressive to be, etc. I suspect it will benefit the entire market by providing funding for true moonshot ideas that people didn’t have the imagination/guts to fund — however, the nature of token funding being liquid means VC firms could invest in such companies early on once they realize the traction of said moonshot ideas.