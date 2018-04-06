Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Will Be the Most Expensive Television Show Ever Made

Get ready Lord of the Rings fans: Amazon has picked up the rights to turn the popular books into a television series.

The series is already slated to go at least five seasons, and it won’t be cheap: Amazon expects to spend at least $1 billion on its production. That price tag will make it the most expensive TV show in history, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Amazon was originally in a bidding war with Netflix for the rights to the novels. Amazon won that battle, but at a cost of 250 million.

The contract requires Amazon to start production of the show within two years and run the show for five years, thus the 5-season commitment up front.

Netflix’s series The Crown is currently the most expensive television show ever made, at a cost of roughly $157 million.