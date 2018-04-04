Tech Leaders Rally Around YouTube Following Tuesday's Shooting

Silicon Valley was shocked by Tuesday’s workplace shooting at YouTube where four people were wounded and the suspected shooter took her own life.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote a letter to all the employees of Google soon after the incident, calling it an “unimaginable tragedy” and a “horrific act of violence.”
Pichai’s peers quickly rallied around him, with leaders of some of the nation’s biggest tech companies expressing sympathy for the victims (and other employees), outrage that it happened, and gratitude to law enforcement officials.
Beyond his internal memo, Pichai offered some public thoughts, as did YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.
From there, tech company CEOs from Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi were quick to offer their thoughts.
Police in San Bruno, Calif. have identified the YouTube shooter as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, a 39-year-old San Diego resident. In a statement, the San Bruno Police Department said it was investigating Aghdam’s motive, noting “at this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted.”