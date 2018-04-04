Trump Tweets Video Clip of His Remarks Praising Martin Luther King Jr.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By The Associated Press
1:22 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is remembering the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader’s assassination.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted a video clip of remarks he delivered on King’s birthday in January. Trump says in the video that the cause for which King gave his life “gained strength and force and power with the passage of time.” Trump asked all citizens to join him in remembering “this great American hero” and in carrying on his legacy of justice, equality and freedom.

In a separate proclamation declaring Wednesday a “day to honor Dr. King’s legacy,” Trump says it’s the American people who will achieve Dr. King’s ideals, not government.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that King’s words, faith and “courageous example” have inspired generations of Americans.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE