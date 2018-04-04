Bed Bath & Beyond Will Accept Your Toys 'R' Us Gift Cards. But Only Until Tomorrow

Have an old Toys “R” Us gift certificate lying around?

Even though the toy retailer is going out of business, those gift cards can still be put to use—at Bed Bath & Beyond (bbby).

The homeware chain is offering store credit in return for Toys “R” Us gift cards, but there are a few catches.

The offer is only available until midnight on Thursday, meaning you have to act fast, and can only be applied to cards with a value of $20 or more. And of course the value of the gift cards won’t be matched dollar for dollar. While prices vary, a $100 gift certificate, for example, would be worth $64 and some change in store credit at Bed Bath & Beyond.

For exact exchange rates, customers can check the Bed Bath & Beyond website. And if you really want to use that gift card to buy a toy for your kids, they will continue to be accepted at Toys “R” Us stores through April 21 (the Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us websites have already been shut down, so don’t try redeeming that gift card online.)