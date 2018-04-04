Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Face Congress Next Week

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress next week, members of a House oversight committee announced Wednesday.

The date has been set for April 11 and Zuckerberg will field questions about Facebook’s “use and protection of user data” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, according to House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) and Ranking Member Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ).

“This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online,” Walden and Pallone Jr said in a statement. “We appreciate Mr. Zuckerberg’s willingness to testify before the committee, and we look forward to him answering our questions on April 11th.”

Last month, it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm connected to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, harvested 50 million Facebook users’ data without their consent. The resulting outcry prompted Zuckerberg to publicly apologize. He said that he would be “open” to testifying before Congress in subsequent interviews.

Zuckerberg’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, April 11.