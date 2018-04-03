At least four people were wounded after a woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. on Tuesday, according to police.

Google, YouTube’s parent company, alluded to the situation on Twitter, and said it was “coordinating with authorities” and had “advised those who are currently at the SBO office to continue to shelter in place.” Here’s what to know about YouTube’s headquarters.

Where is YouTube’s headquarters?

YouTube is based at 901 Cherry Avenue in San Bruno, Calif. The facility is 12 miles south of San Francisco, and about 26 miles north of Google’s sprawling Googleplex campus in Mountain View.

How many people work at YouTube headquarters?

More than 1,100 employees are based in YouTube’s San Bruno headquarters, according to Google’s careers site. Employees across divisions work in the Cherry Avenue offices, including engineers, analysts and sales teams.

What is the building like?

YouTube’s headquarters measures about 200,000 square feet in all, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Google initially rented the sprawling campus, which was built in 1997, before purchasing it for $88 million in 2015, the Business Journal reports.

The airy, glass-filled San Bruno offices include a lap pool, a basketball court, a putting green and a slide connecting the second and third floors, according to Business Insider.