The 2018 March Madness Championship Game Is Tonight. Here's How to Stream It Online for Free

The NCAA March Madness tournament will come to an end on April 2 as the University of Michigan and Villanova University men’s basketball teams face each other in the championship game. Fans have plenty of ways to catch the game for free on TV and online when it starts at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday.

Here’s how to watch the 2018 National Championship game for free.

How to watch the March Madness championship game on cable

TBS, which has broadcast all the Final Four games in the tournament, will air the NCAA 2018 championship game on April 2. Anyone with cable can tune in live there starting at 9:20 p.m.

How to stream the March Madness championship game online

The NCAA will stream the 2018 championship game live online here. Cable credentials are required to log in and stream the game, which will be available on streaming devices like Roku, iPhone, iPad, Android handsets and tablets, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox and NCAA.com. A one-time complimentary 3-hour live video pass is available for basketball fans, who can use it to watch the game before signing in with a cable password is required.