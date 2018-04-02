These Are the 128 U.S. Products China Is Enacting Tariffs On

The Chinese government fired back at the Trump administration’s tariffs on steel and aluminum on Monday by enacting its own tariffs on 128 American-made products including wine, fruit, and pork products.
The tariffs were first suggested by China two weeks ago. They were originally intended to be a negotiating tactic to pressure the United States into backing down from the trade war. When that didn’t work, it decided to launch the retaliatory tariffs instead.
The wine tariff is expected to negatively impact California’s wine region, while the tariff on pork will hit the hardest in farming areas, many of which voted for Trump, The New York Times reports.
120 products on the list will have a new 15% tariff, while 8 will have a new 25% tariff added, according to a list provided by China’s Ministry of Commerce.
The 25% tariff will apply primarily to pork products but also includes scrap aluminum.
The 15% tariff applies primarily to fruit and nut products, as well as steel piping.
