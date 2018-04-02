Amazon vs. Trump, China Tariffs, Saks Hack: CEO Daily for April 2, 2018

Good morning.

The tech takedown continued over the weekend. On Saturday, President Trump attacked Amazon once again, tweeting that he has “stated my concerns with Amazon long before the election” and that the U.S. Postal Service “will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon.” Never mind that, as with so many of Trump’s tweets, there is no clear evidence either statement is true.

Then on Sunday, the New York Times weighed in with a front page story about some patents that Amazon and Google have applied for in connection with their digital assistants that are a bit, well, creepy. In one set of applications, Amazon described a “voice sniffer algorithm” that could analyze audio almost real time when it hears words like “love,” “bought” or “dislike.” Meanwhile, a Google application details how audio monitoring could help detect such things as whether a child is engaging in “mischief” at home, by using speech patterns.

This sort of snooping, of course, is a double-edged sword. The better your digital assistant understands you and your life, the more useful its recommendations will be. But if the data gathered by such snooping is used by advertisers and marketers to manipulate you, that’s another matter. And it’s probably why Tim Cook of Apple—which makes the bulk of its money selling its own products and services, not advertising or marketing others’—was so outspoken last week criticizing tech companies that misuse personal data.

We’ve clearly moved from a world where the FANG companies could do no wrong to one where they can do no right. Faced with this new reality, Amazon swapped out its D.C. lobbyists.

