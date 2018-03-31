Kim, Xi and Trump: Stepping back from the brink?

Global investors this week seemed to shrug off anxieties about a US – China trade war and focus instead on news that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un steamed by armored train from Pyongyang to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Kim’s trip was extraordinary: his first venture abroad since he came to power in 2011, and his first face-to-face encounter with another head-of-state. The summit was all the more remarkable given the intense acrimony in recent months between North Korea and the world’s two leading powers, the US and China.

It has long been thought that Xi and Kim hold each other in disdain. And yet one would never have guessed that from accounts this week in China’s state-controlled media, which showed Kim and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, receiving a warm welcome in Beijing. Kim, in tortoise-shell spectacles and pin-striped Mao suit, took dutiful notes on Xi’s remarks.

There was a certain logic to Kim’s cordial reception in China. The visit to Beijing came days after Donald Trump declared his willingness to meet with the North Korean leader. Trump’s announcement caught Beijing off guard. From his first meeting with Xi, Trump promised that if China would cooperate in tightening economic sanctions on North Korea, the US would refrain from taking a hard line against what it perceived to be China’s unfair trade practices. Xi was happy to accept that deal. Rightly or wrongly, many Chinese officials feel China has done its share and more in restricting trade with North Korea—only for Trump to push ahead with tough trade sanctions against China anyway.

As Kim cozied up to Xi, Trump seemed to be recalibrating his threats to slap tariffs on Chinese imports. On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he was optimistic the US would be able to negotiate a solution with China counterparts to avoid tariffs. On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US and China have begun “behind-the-scenes negotiations” to improve US access to Chinese markets. That news sparked a 3.9% rally on the Dow Jones industrial average, reversing the previous week’s losses. By week’s end, even US trade representative Robert Lighthizer, one of the administration’s fiercest China hawks, seemed to be taking a more dovish line.

