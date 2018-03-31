Snapchat is encouraging people to go out and enjoy the Spring weather this Easter weekend with an egg hunt geocaching game.

The game features Easter eggs on Snapchat hidden throughout its Snap Map in the United States and Canada, according to Digital Trends. The eggs are hidden in public locations, and once users get close to an egg in the Snap Map, they can click on it to collect points. There are two different kinds of Easter eggs you can catch on Snapchat as well, including plain eggs, which are worth one point, and rarer golden eggs, worth five points.

“sorry I can’t cover today I’m doing an egghunt with my family” I say as a 23 year old grown woman who is doing the snapchat egg hunt w my friends :) — wine mom (@calllieforniaaa) March 31, 2018

if snapchat thinks im gonna go on a easter egg hunt using snap maps, they are 100% right — sierra ryan (@sierraryaan) March 30, 2018

Snapchat will also be keeping score of the points you and your friends collect. Collecting the Easter eggs also unlocks a “World Lens,” which are filters using your rear-facing camera. However, the Easter eggs don’t disappear once someone collects it, meaning someone can get points for it.

The Easter egg hunt on Snapchat ends at the end of the Day on Easter at midnight, April 1.

This egg-themed game comes after Snapchat added the Explore feature to its Snap Map, which shows location-based updates from friends.