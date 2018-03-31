Godiva Made a $7,000 Easter Egg. Take a Look

Easter eggs, both edible and huntable, are staples of Easter traditions, but Godiva’s chocolate Easter egg takes it up a notch.

This Easter egg, created by Godiva creative development chef Cherish Finden, is the most expensive ever made by the chocolate company at £5,000 ($7,008). Godiva’s lavish chocolate egg is made of edible gold dust and white chocolate pearls, according to The Independent.

I am decorating a hand crafted Godiva Faberge Atelier egg in Regent Street Store today 🐣 #alwaysgodiva #godivaeaster #chocolate pic.twitter.com/vLK79sDPR2 — Cherish Finden 黄淑柔 (@cherish_finden) March 27, 2018

Finden and her team took nearly 200 hours to complete the Belgian dark chocolate Godiva Easter egg, and it weighs just over 55 pounds, according to the report. And if the crazy creation seems fit for royalty, that’s because it is.

“For the design, I took inspiration from Godiva’s links with Belgian royalty. It’s also a big year for the British royal family, so I felt a regal theme was an apt choice,” Finden told The Independent.

Thank you to my amazing team Jisun,Luca and Quentine to make these an Eggstravangan journey n not forgetting the wonderful colleagues that put all this together #oneteamonedream Jon, Fenja, Sara, Erica, Georgia and Carmen#chocolate #alwaysgodiva #godiva #EasterEgg #regentstreet pic.twitter.com/7LisXZXLV5 — Cherish Finden 黄淑柔 (@cherish_finden) March 30, 2018

The giant Easter egg, along with the five smaller ones around it, are currently on display at Godiva’s central London location, The Independent reported.