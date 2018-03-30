Who Is Scott Foster, the Blackhawks Show-Stealing Emergency Goaltender and Accountant?

Scott Foster thought he’d just get a chance to see the Chicago Blackhawks from a really good seat when he went to the game Thursday night. Instead, the accountant got tapped by the NHL team to take the ice as goaltender.

Even more impressive, this emergency goaltender (part of a crew of recreational players who staff home games for the Blackhawks in case of emergencies) stopped every shot that came at him— seven in total—and was swarmed by an appreciative team when the night ended. But what’s Foster up to today?

Scott Foster: "I’m an accountant by day. So a few hours ago I was sitting on my computer typing on the 10-key, and now I’m standing in front of you guys just finished 14 and a half minutes of NHL hockey." — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) March 30, 2018

Hilarious post-game interview from 36-year-old Scott Foster, who was called into action as the Blackhawks Emergency Backup Goaltender tonight pic.twitter.com/p4ExOQz8oA — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 30, 2018

Assuming he doesn’t have the day off (and, regardless of the holiday, he certainly deserves it), it’s back to number crunching. The 36-year old father is a senior financial accountant at Golub Capital, according to his LinkedIn page. He’s been with the firm for a little shy of two years. Before that, he was senior portfolio accountant at Aurora Investment Management for four and a half years, part of his six-plus year career with that company.

His specialties, he says, include “financial reporting, board reports, mutual fund expenses, short-term investment vehicles, fund fact sheets, mutual fund daily reconciliations, closed-end funds, UCITS, fixed income, high-yield bonds, convertible bonds, [and] equities.”

Not surprisingly, in his endorsements on LinkedIn, he’s referred to as “a team player,” “a valuable addition to any team,” and “very reliable in getting the job done.”