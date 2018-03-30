Advertisers have been fleeing Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show after she tweeted about Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg’s college rejections.

Ingraham tweeted Wednesday, “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)” and linked to a story where Hogg commented on his college application process.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Hogg responded by calling on people to speak with 12 sponsors of Ingraham’s show The Ingraham Angle. Ingraham has since apologized tweeting, “Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how ‘poised’ he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion.”

The tweet also included a link to her interview with Hogg following the Parkland shooting.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

However, Hogg said that her apology wasn’t enough and asked Ingraham to consider the treatment of other Parkland shooting survivors and said her apology was a response to losing advertisers.

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Here’s a list of all the advertisers that have dropped The Ingraham Angle:

Expedia

Travel booking site Expedia told CNBC it’s pulled ads in light of Ingraham’s comments and that it “no longer advertises on the show.”

Hulu

Streaming site Hulu replied to Hogg’s tweet listing 12 sponsors of Ingraham’s show Thursday by saying they are no longer advertising on the show.

We’d like to confirm that we are no longer advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show and are monitoring all of our ad placements carefully. — hulu (@hulu) March 29, 2018

Nestlé

Food and beverage company Nestlé responded to customers asking for them to pull ads from Ingraham’s show by saying they had no plans to buy future ads. However, they did not say if they would pull any current ads for the show.

Hi Marianne, we have no plans to buy ads on the show in the future. — Nestlé US (@NestleUSA) March 29, 2018

Nutrish

Rachael Ray’s pet food brand Nutrish also responded to Hogg’s tweet listing Ingraham’s sponsors by announcing it will remove its ads from the show.

We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program. — Nutrish (@Nutrish) March 29, 2018

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor announced it would stop advertising on The Ingraham Angle and that it does not “condone the inappropriate comments made my this broadcaster.”

“We also believe Americans can disagree while still being agreeable, and that the free exchange of ideas within a community, in a peaceful manner, is the cornerstone of our democracy. In our view, these statements focused on a high school student cross the line of decency,” a TripAdvisor spokesperson told the New York Times.

Wayfair

Online furniture retailer also denounced Ingraham’s statements.

“The decision of an adult to personally criticize a high school student who has lost his classmates in an unspeakable tragedy is not consistent with our values,” Wayfair told CNN.