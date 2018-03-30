Are Banks Open on Good Friday? Everything You Need to Know About What's Open — And Closed

No one is expecting the stock market or the post office to be open on Easter, but what about on Good Friday?

People are gearing up for the upcoming holiday weekend and that includes ensuring all of their errands — like going to the bank, mailing last-minute Easter care packages and stocking up on groceries — are complete. Easter falls on a Sunday (and is on April 1 this year), so most people are already prepared for banks and the post office to be closed then, but some places are also closed for Good Friday (March 30).

And in some states — 11 as of this year — consider Good Friday a state holiday, which means more government office buildings and other businesses may be closed, according to GoBankingRates.com.

Here are all the places that are closed on Good Friday 2018.

Are banks open on Good Friday 2018?

Most banks will likely be open on Friday, according to GoBankingRates.com. But it’s always a good idea to check online or call your local branch directly before you make the trip to the bank.

Is the stock market open on Good Friday 2018?

No, the stock market will be closed on Friday, March 30. In fact, the New York Stock Exchange will actually have an extended long weekend, as it has an early close on Thursday, March 29 and won’t reopen until Monday, April 2. The stock market is closing down at 2 p.m. because of Maundy Thursday, a Christian holy day that occurs on the Thursday before Easter.

Is the post office open on Good Friday?

Yes, the U.S. Postal Service will be running normal business hours on Friday, March 30. There are only 10 holidays the postal service is shuttered for, including Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.